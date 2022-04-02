Left Menu

Haryana: Wearing face masks in public places no longer mandatory

Amidst the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Haryana government on Saturday notified that wearing face masks in public places and workplaces was no longer mandatory.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 02-04-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 23:18 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Haryana government on Saturday notified that wearing face masks in public places and workplaces was no longer mandatory. "Wearing of face mask by each person, while being in public places and workplace, was made mandatory; is hereby withdrawn with immediate effects. No penalty or fine of Rs 500/ shall be imposed or not wearing face masks in public/work places."

The government advised the general public to adhere to the COVID appropriate behaviour and wearing face masks, frequent use of sanitisers and hand hygiene and maintaining social distance is desirable. Meanwhile, India today reported 1,260 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of Coronavirus infections to 4,30,27,035. India also recorded 83 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

Today morning, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 184.52 crore (1,84,52,44,856) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 1.81 crore (1,81,21,823) adolescents have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

