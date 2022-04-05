Left Menu

Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up 72% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 00:26 IST
Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up 72% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron was estimated to account for 72.2% of the coronavirus variants in the United States as of April 2, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday.

A resurgence in COVID-19 cases in parts of Asia and Europe has raised concerns that another wave could follow in the United States, but the country's health experts believe it is unlikely. BA.2 accounted for 57.3% of the coronavirus variants in the United States in the preceding week.

