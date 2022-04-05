Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up 72% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC
Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 00:26 IST
The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron was estimated to account for 72.2% of the coronavirus variants in the United States as of April 2, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday.
A resurgence in COVID-19 cases in parts of Asia and Europe has raised concerns that another wave could follow in the United States, but the country's health experts believe it is unlikely. BA.2 accounted for 57.3% of the coronavirus variants in the United States in the preceding week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- United States
- Omicron
- Asia
- U.S. Centers
- Disease Control and Prevention
Advertisement
ALSO READ
White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week
White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week
White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week
White House says Biden will visit Poland as part of his European trip this week for talks with allies about Ukraine, reports AP.
White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week