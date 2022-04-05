Chhattisgarh sees 3 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 70

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported three COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,173, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.04 per cent, he added.

The recovery count rose to 11,38,069 after two persons were discharged from hospitals and 19 people completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 70 active cases, he said.

''Bemetara, Dhamtari and Sukma recorded one case each, while no new coronavirus case was reported in 25 districts on Tuesday,” the official said.

With 7,671 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,75,39,028, he added.

