Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh logs 3 new COVID-19 cases, nil death

No virus-related death was reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today and the toll remained at 14,730, said a bulletin.A total of 20 patients recovered from the infection and the active cases stood at 70. Cumulatively, the number of recoveries was 23,04,786 so far.Districts of Srikakulam and Tirupati reported one case each today, the bulletin said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-04-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 22:07 IST
Andhra Pradesh logs 3 new COVID-19 cases, nil death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, April 6 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday recorded three new COVID-19 cases and took the tally to 23,19,586 till date. No virus-related death was reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today and the toll remained at 14,730, said a bulletin.

A total of 20 patients recovered from the infection and the active cases stood at 70. Cumulatively, the number of recoveries was 23,04,786 so far.

Districts of Srikakulam and Tirupati reported one case each today, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022