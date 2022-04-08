Left Menu

England's COVID R number, case growth unchanged from last week

Official data showed last week that the prevalence of COVID-19 among people in England rose to its highest since the pandemic began. On Friday that level remained the same as well, with 4.1 million people having had COVID-19 in England last week.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 18:12 IST
The range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number and the growth of daily cases remained the same as last week, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday.

The previous week's R number range was 1.1 to 1.2, which means for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 11 and 12 other people. The daily growth of infections was 1% to +4%.

Official data showed last week that the prevalence of COVID-19 among people in England rose to its highest since the pandemic began. On Friday that level remained the same as well, with 4.1 million people having had COVID-19 in England last week.

