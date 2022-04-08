Telangana reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana on Friday recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases taking the statewide total to 7,91,461.

Of the new cases, Hyderabad reported the highest with 28.

A health department bulletin said 36 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries across the state till date to 7,87,102.

The recovery rate stood at 99.44 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 16,610 samples were tested on Friday. The number of active cases was 248, it said. PTI SJR SJR HDA HDA

