Telangana reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-04-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 22:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Telangana on Friday recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases taking the statewide total to 7,91,461.

Of the new cases, Hyderabad reported the highest with 28.

A health department bulletin said 36 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries across the state till date to 7,87,102.

The recovery rate stood at 99.44 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 16,610 samples were tested on Friday. The number of active cases was 248, it said. PTI SJR SJR HDA HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

