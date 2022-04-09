China reports 1,350 new confirmed COVID cases on April 8 vs 1,576 a day earlier

Left Menu

China reported 1,350 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 8, the country's national health authority said on Saturday, compared with 1,576 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,638. As of April 8, mainland China had confirmed 163,042 cases.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 09-04-2022 06:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 06:55 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 1,350 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 8, the country's national health authority said on Saturday, compared with 1,576 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 1,334 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 1,540 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, stood at 23,815 compared with 22,648 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,638.

As of April 8, mainland China had confirmed 163,042 cases.

