Delhi records 160 fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity rate rises to 1.55 pc

Delhi on Saturday recorded 160 fresh COVID-19 cases while the positivity rate rose to 1.55 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's COVID-19 caseload has increased to 18,66,102. The death toll due to the viral disease remained unchanged at 26,156, the latest bulletin stated.

There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Delhi over the last three days.

Delhi had on Friday recorded 146 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 1.39 per cent.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 176 cases, registering a 40 per cent increase over the previous day's count. The positivity rate stood at 1.68 per cent while no death was reported.

On Wednesday, 126 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent and one person had succumbed to the disease.

A total of 10,312 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi the previous day, the bulletin said.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

As many as 399 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation in the national capital, the bulletin stated.

There are 9,745 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 54 (0.55 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)