J-K records 5 fresh COVID-19 cases

Five new COVID-19 cases took Jammu and Kashmir's infection tally to 4,53,859 on Saturday while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,750, officials said.

All the fresh cases were reported from Srinagar district of the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

There are 80 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 4,49,029 patients have recovered from the viral disease, the officials said.

