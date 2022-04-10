Left Menu

Mumbai sees 35 new COVID-19 cases, no fatality

Mumbai on Sunday reported 35 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,58,416, the city civic body said. The COVID-19 death toll in Mumbai remained unchanged at 19,560 as no fresh fatality was reported, the civic health department said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 22:13 IST
Mumbai sees 35 new COVID-19 cases, no fatality
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai on Sunday reported 35 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,58,416, the city civic body said. The COVID-19 death toll in Mumbai remained unchanged at 19,560 as no fresh fatality was reported, the civic health department said in a statement. Of the 35 fresh COVID-19 cases, 32 are asymptomatic while one patient is on oxygen support.

The statement said that 20 of the 26,151 COVID-19 beds remained occupied as of Sunday in Mumbai, the statement said.

With 35 people discharged after COVID-19 treatment in Mumbai, the number of recoveries rose to 10,38,551, leaving the metropolis with 305 active cases. A total of 8,173 tests were conducted in Mumbai on Sunday. The case recovery rate is 98 per cent and the doubling rate is 16,871 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

