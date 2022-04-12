MP sees 3 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 43

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,212 on Tuesday with the addition of three cases at a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,734, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 12 to reach 10,30,435, leaving the state with 43 active cases, the official added.

With 5,539 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,89,55,365, he said A government release informed that 11,68,20,439 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 30,983 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,212, new cases 3, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,435, active cases 43, number of tests so far 2,89,55,365.

