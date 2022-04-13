Left Menu

Greek president tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 13-04-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 14:28 IST
Greek president tests positive for COVID-19
Katerina Sakellaropoulou Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece's President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has tested positive for COVID-19, her office said on Wednesday.

Sakellaropoulou, who has only mild symptoms, is quarantined at home.

Greece recorded 15,690 new infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number since the pandemic broke out to 3.19 million.

Also Read: Health News Roundup: IMF calls for $15 billion this year to manage long-term risks of COVID; Greece offers second COVID booster for people over 60 and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022