Greek president tests positive for COVID-19

Greece's President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has tested positive for COVID-19, her office said on Wednesday.

Sakellaropoulou, who has only mild symptoms, is quarantined at home.

Greece recorded 15,690 new infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number since the pandemic broke out to 3.19 million.

Also Read: Health News Roundup: IMF calls for $15 billion this year to manage long-term risks of COVID; Greece offers second COVID booster for people over 60 and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)