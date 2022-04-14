U.S. State Department to cut back on 'Do Not Travel' COVID advisories

The U.S. State Department said Thursday will sharply cut back on "Do Not Travel" advisories for international destinations after public health officials announced a change in how they will assess COVID-19 concerns.

The State Department currently lists nearly 120 countries and territories at "Level Four: Do Not Travel" out of about 215 rated. The department said its "update will leave approximately 10% of all Travel Advisories at Level 4: Do Not Travel" including all risk factors, not just COVID-19. "We believe the updated framework will help U.S. citizens make better informed decisions about the safety of international travel," the department said in a statement.

