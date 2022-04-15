Left Menu

S.Korea to lift most COVID curbs from next week - Yonhap

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 15-04-2022 05:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 05:12 IST
S.Korea to lift most COVID curbs from next week - Yonhap
  • South Korea

South Korea will drop most pandemic-related curbs, including a midnight curfew on eateries, from next week except an obligation to wear masks outdoors, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

From April 18, the midnight curfew on restaurants and other businesses will be scrapped, along with the cap on private gatherings which was limited to 10, Yonhap said.

