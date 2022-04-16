1 fresh COVID-19 case detected in Ladakh, 2 patients recover

One fresh COVID-19 case was reported in Ladakh, taking the overall virus tally in the Union Territory to 28,239, officials said on Saturday. The number of active cases, however, dropped to eight after the recovery of two more patients in Leh on Friday, the officials said, adding that with this the number of recovered patients in Ladakh has gone up to 28,003.

According to the officials, there was no COVID-related death in the region, which has so far recorded 228 fatalities linked to the pandemic since its outbreak. Of the total fatalities, Leh district accounted for the highest 168 deaths among 22,959 cases, followed by 60 in Kargil which had recorded a total of 5,280 cases. The officials said the new case was reported in Kargil, taking the number of active cases in the district to two. Leh has six active COVID-19 cases.

