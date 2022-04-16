Left Menu

Pakistani Sikh trader distributes 'Ramadan package' to promote religious harmony

A local Sikh trader in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has distributed Ramadan packages among residents to promote religious harmony in the Muslim-majority country, according to a media report on Saturday.Parlat Singh, a resident of Tirah valley in the restive province, on Friday distributed 200 kg of dates and hundreds of packs of sugar as part of a Ramadan package, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 16-04-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 18:15 IST
Pakistani Sikh trader distributes 'Ramadan package' to promote religious harmony
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A local Sikh trader in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has distributed ''Ramadan packages'' among residents to promote religious harmony in the Muslim-majority country, according to a media report on Saturday.

Parlat Singh, a resident of Tirah valley in the restive province, on Friday distributed 200 kg of dates and hundreds of packs of sugar as part of a ''Ramadan package'', The Express Tribune newspaper reported. According to the residents, Singh also donated 100 bags of cement for the construction of three mosques, as well as mattresses to the mosques.

Charity is an essential part of the Sikh religion and members of the Sikh community regularly feed the poor through their community kitchen service across the world.

Thanking Singh for his services, Haji Sher Muhammad Afridi, the president of local traders association, said that ''today, Parlat Singh not only distributed edibles but also donated cement for local mosques. The Sikh community is an integral part of our society.'' Adding that Tirah Valley was ''badly affected by the wave of terrorism,'' Afridi said the people of the locality were ''really in need of help''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022