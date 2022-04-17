Left Menu

T'gana sees 11 new COVID-19 cases, nil deaths

Hyderabad, Apr 17 PTI Telangana on Sunday recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 7,91,630 so far, a bulletin said.No deaths due to the virus were reported today and the total fatalities stand at 4,111 till date, it said.Hyderabad recorded the highest number, nine cases.A total of 29 people recovered from the infection, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 7,87,313 so far.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-04-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 20:13 IST
T'gana sees 11 new COVID-19 cases, nil deaths
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Apr 17 (PTI): Telangana on Sunday recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 7,91,630 so far, a bulletin said.

No deaths due to the virus were reported today and the total fatalities stand at 4,111 till date, it said.

Hyderabad recorded the highest number, nine cases.

A total of 29 people recovered from the infection, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 7,87,313 so far. The active cases stood at 222, the bulletin said. A total of 9,546 samples were tested today and the total number examined was 3,44,52,755 till date. The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate 99.45 per cent, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022