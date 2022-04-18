Second Global COVID-19 Summit scheduled for May 12

There will be a second Global COVID-19 Summit held virtually next month for countries to discuss efforts to end the pandemic and prepare for future health threats, according to a joint statement on Monday.

"The emergence and spread of new variants, like Omicron, have reinforced the need for a strategy aimed at controlling COVID-19 worldwide," the White House said in a news release with the Group of Seven and Group of 20 nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)