COVID-19: Some 3.85 lakh people in Indore yet to take booster dose

PTI | Indore | Updated: 18-04-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 18:32 IST
Around 3.85 lakh people in the 18-plus segment in Indore in Madhya Pradesh are yet to take the booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine despite being eligible for it, leaving inoculation centres here wearing a deserted look over the past few days, an official said on Monday.

People are not coming forward to take the precautionary dose as COVID-19 cases are declining, District Immunisation Officer Dr Tarun Gupta told PTI.

Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, has a caseload of 2,07,811, including 1,461 deaths.

