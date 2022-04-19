Left Menu

Louisiana shelter-in-place order lifted after chlorine leak

Louisiana authorities lifted a shelter-in-place order within five hours of issuing it after a chlorine leak on Monday. A fire and chlorine spill at Olin Corp's plant in Plaquemine, a tenant at the Dow Chemical facility, was reported to Iberville Sheriff's office around 8:40 p.m., sheriff's office official Clint Moore told Reuters by telephone.

19-04-2022
Louisiana authorities lifted a shelter-in-place order within five hours of issuing it after a chlorine leak on Monday.

A fire and chlorine spill at Olin Corp's plant in Plaquemine, a tenant at the Dow Chemical facility, was reported to Iberville Sheriff's office around 8:40 p.m., sheriff's office official Clint Moore told Reuters by telephone. "After continuously monitoring the air quality, we feel it is safe to return to normal activities. However, we are still investigating the source of fire and the leak," Moore said.

Olin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. State police also reopened Louisiana Highway 1 in both directions near the plant.

An order to shelter in place, issued during a state of emergency, requires people to stay indoors and not leave unless necessary.

