Maha: Two killed in animal attacks in Chandrapur

Two persons were killed in attacks by wild animals in Sindewahi forest range of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Tuesday, a forest official said.

A 72-year-old man was killed by a leopard in the early hours of the day, the official said.

Shalikrao Budhaji Nannaware, a resident of Sardapar (Chak), was sleeping in the front yard of his house, when a leopard attacked and killed him, he said.

Similarly, a farmer from Pawanpar in Sindewahi tehsil was killed by a tiger in the morning.

The victim Suresh Ramuji Lonbole (50), a resident of Pawanpar, had ventured into the forest to collect Mahua flowers in Gunjewahi sub-region of Sindewahi tehsil, an official said.

Following a search, the victim's body was recovered from the forest, and was sent to a rural hospital for post-mortem, he said. The deaths are being probed, he added.

