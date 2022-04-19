Left Menu

Maha: Two killed in animal attacks in Chandrapur

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 19-04-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 19:20 IST
Maha: Two killed in animal attacks in Chandrapur
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed in attacks by wild animals in Sindewahi forest range of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Tuesday, a forest official said.

A 72-year-old man was killed by a leopard in the early hours of the day, the official said.

Shalikrao Budhaji Nannaware, a resident of Sardapar (Chak), was sleeping in the front yard of his house, when a leopard attacked and killed him, he said.

Similarly, a farmer from Pawanpar in Sindewahi tehsil was killed by a tiger in the morning.

The victim Suresh Ramuji Lonbole (50), a resident of Pawanpar, had ventured into the forest to collect Mahua flowers in Gunjewahi sub-region of Sindewahi tehsil, an official said.

Following a search, the victim's body was recovered from the forest, and was sent to a rural hospital for post-mortem, he said. The deaths are being probed, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022