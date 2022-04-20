Over 3.57 lakh people participate in Ayushman Bharat health melas on day 2

On the second day of the Ayushman Bharat block-level health melas more than 3.57 lakh people participated on Tuesday, while over 60,000 ABHA health IDs were created and 21,000 PMJAY golden cards issued, in addition to the thousands of screenings conducted for hypertension and diabetes. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in collaboration with states and union territories is celebrating the 4th Anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav from April 16 to April 22.

From April 18 to April 22, block-level health melas at more than one lakh AB-HWCs in at least one block in each district of the State and UT are being organised across the country. According to Health Ministry, each block-level Health Mela would be for one day and each block in the State/UT will be covered.

"On the second day of the Health Mela, more than 3 lakh 57 thousand people participated and around 490 blocks organized Health Melas across the country. Further, more than 60,000 ABHA Health IDs were created and 21,000 PMJAY Golden Cards issued in addition to thousands of screenings being done for Hypertension, diabetes etc.," the statement reads. A record 3 lakh teleconsultations through the e-Sanjeevani platform were done in a day at Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) on April 16, 2022. "This has been the highest number of teleconsultations ever done at AB-HWCs on a single day, surpassing its earlier record of 1.8 lakh teleconsultations per day," it added while adding that on April 19, 2022, more than 25,000 teleconsultations were done throughout the country.

Union Health Minister, Health Minister of States and UTs, MPs, MLAs, senior officials of the Union Health Ministry, Principal Health secretaries and Health Secretaries of States and UTs, senior officials of the State Health Department, representatives and local dignitaries are also visiting the AB-HWCs and creating awareness among the public reading the importance of AB-HWCs in providing affordable and accessible Health care. Translating the intent of the National Health Policy 2017 to achieve Universal Health Coverage into budgetary commitment, the Central Government announced the establishment of 1,50,000 Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) in February 2018.

AB-HWCs are a major shift from selective to comprehensive primary health care inclusive of promotive, preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative care; from disease-centred to wellness centred; and whole-of-society approach, institutionalizing intersectoral coordination in alignment with the emergent international 'Health in All' approach as a complement to 'Health for All'. (ANI)

