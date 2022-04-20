Over 3.57 lakh people participate in Ayushman Bharat health melas on day 2

More than 3.57 lakh people participated in the Ayushman Bharat health melas organised in around 490 blocks across the country on April 19, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

The health ministry, in collaboration with the states and Union territories, is celebrating the fourth anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav from April 16 to April 22.

A record three lakh teleconsultations through the e-Sanjeevani platform were done in a day at the AB-HWCs on April 16, surpassing the earlier milestone of 1.8 lakh teleconsultations a day.

On April 19, more than 25,000 teleconsultations were done throughout the country, the health ministry said in a statement.

''On the second day of the health melas, more than 3.57 lakh people participated and around 490 blocks organised the health melas across the country. Further, more than 60,000 Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) health IDs were created and 21,000 PMJAY golden cards issued, in addition to the thousands of screenings done for hypertension, diabetes etc.,'' the statement said.

Health melas at more than one lakh AB-HWCs in at least one block in each district of the states and Union territories are being organised across the country from April 18 to April 22. Each health mela would be a daylong event and every block in the states will be covered.

The Union health minister, the health ministers of the states and Union territories, MPs, MLAs, senior officials of the Union health ministry, the principal health secretaries or health secretaries of the states, senior officials of the state health departments and local dignitaries are visiting the AB-HWCs and creating awareness among the public regarding the importance of these centres in providing affordable and accessible healthcare.

