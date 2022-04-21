Shanghai reports rise in COVID deaths for April 20
Eight people infected with COVID-19 died in Shanghai on April 20, Chinese state television said on Thursday, while the number of cases outside of quarantined areas rose. The deaths were up from seven a day earlier. There were 441 new cases outside quarantined areas on Wednesday, up from 390 a day earlier but down from 550 on Monday.
Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 05:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 05:47 IST
The deaths were up from seven a day earlier. The Chinese financial hub reported 15,861 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases, down from 16,407 a day earlier.
Symptomatic cases stood at 2,634, up from 2,494 a day earlier. There were 441 new cases outside quarantined areas on Wednesday, up from 390 a day earlier but down from 550 on Monday.
