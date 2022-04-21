Left Menu

China reports 19,458 new COVID cases for April 20 vs 19,927 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 19,458 new coronavirus cases for April 20 of which 2,841 were symptomatic and 16,617 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. As of April 20, mainland China had confirmed 193,953 cases.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-04-2022 08:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 08:26 IST
Mainland China reported 19,458 new coronavirus cases for April 20 of which 2,841 were symptomatic and 16,617 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compares with 19,927 new cases a day earlier - 2,761 symptomatic and 17,166 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were 8 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,663. As of April 20, mainland China had confirmed 193,953 cases.

