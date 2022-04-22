Left Menu

Punjab reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-04-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 22:18 IST
Punjab reported 31 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, pushing the state's infection tally to 7,59,386, according to a medical bulletin issued here.

No new Covid-related death was reported in the state, and the toll stands at 17,744, the bulletin showed.

Punjab has reported 293 cases of the coronavirus and two deaths due to the disease in April so far, it said.

The number of active cases in the state is 145, the bulletin stated.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported nine, and Hoshiarpur and Patiala five each.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported six new COVID-19 cases, taking its total count to 91,982, while the death toll stood at 1,165.

Both the Punjab government and the Chandigarh administration have advised people to wear face masks at crowded places in the wake of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in some states.

