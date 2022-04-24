Left Menu

4 children injured as crude bombs explode in Malda

Updated: 24-04-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 20:19 IST
  India
  • India

Four children were injured as crude bombs, which they started playing with thinking to be balls, exploded in West Bengal's Malda district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in Gopalganj in Kaliachak police station area, they said.

Thinking them to be balls, they picked up the crude bombs and started playing, police said.

The bombs exploded, injuring the four children. Two of them are critical and undergoing treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital, police said.

While the other two boys are undergoing treatment at the local health centre, they said.

Police said they are investigating to find who kept the bombs underneath a litchi tree beside the local mosque.

Superintendent of Police Amitava Maiti said police have cordoned off the area.

The rest of the bombs will be detonated on Monday, he said.

