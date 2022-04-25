Health Ministry organises awareness programme across India on World Malaria Day

The Union Health Ministry on Monday organised various events across the nation to spread awareness around Malaria on the occasion of World Malaria Day. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired an event themed "Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives."

Mandaviya stressed the need to harness new innovations in technology to combat any diseases. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar and World Health Organization (WHO) representative to India Dr Roderico Ofrin was also present at the event.

Meanwhile, the WHO representatives said that India has developed a national framework for malaria elimination and it is expected to be eliminated by 2030. "In line with WHO Global Malaria Technical Strategy, India developed a national framework for malaria elimination to achieve zero cases by 2027 and eliminate malaria by 2030," said Roderico H Ofrin.

Health Ministry took to Twitter to share glimpses of awareness programmes organized across the country. "On the occasion of World Malaria Day, awareness activities took place across the country. Here Nandurbar District of Maharashtra organises a rally in which Community, Students and District Officers participated wholeheartedly," tweeted Ministry.

World Malaria Day is celebrated on 25 April every year across the world to spread awareness about Malaria fever. India still has one of the highest caseloads of Malaria in the world, although in the last couple of years the country has seen a drop in cases, according to the World Health Organization's World Malaria Report 2021.

In order to prevent the problem of malaria, the government is running the NMCP (National Malaria Control Programme), which includes vector control, i.e the breeding of mosquitoes, and the monitoring and supervision of malaria hotspots. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)