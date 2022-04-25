Chhattisgarh: Man dead as brawl in temple in Surajpur leads to stampede

A 22-year-old man was killed in a stampede in a temple in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, some 175 kilometres from here, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Maa Kudargarhi Devi Temple in the limits of Odagi police station on Sunday after a dispute broke out among a group of devotees from Koriya district, said Additional Superintendent of Police Harish Rathore.

''The argument turned bloody and the group also attacked other devotees, leading to a stampede in which a man identified as Pradeep Kushwaha, a resident of Karaudaamuda village under Bhaiyathan police station limits, died. Seven people were injured and are being treated at the district hospital,'' he said.

Odagi police station has registered a case and has detained seven persons, the ASP informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)