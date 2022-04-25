China's Beijing city to expand mass COVID testing to more districts
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-04-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 20:41 IST
- Country:
- China
Beijing will expand its mass COVID-19 testing campaign to another 10 districts and one economic development area from Tuesday to Saturday, an official for the Chinese capital said late on Monday.
The city's most populous district of Chaoyang began testing residents and those who work there on Monday.
