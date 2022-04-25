Left Menu

China's Beijing city to expand mass COVID testing to more districts

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-04-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 20:41 IST
China's Beijing city to expand mass COVID testing to more districts
Beijing will expand its mass COVID-19 testing campaign to another 10 districts and one economic development area from Tuesday to Saturday, an official for the Chinese capital said late on Monday.

The city's most populous district of Chaoyang began testing residents and those who work there on Monday.

