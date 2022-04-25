Left Menu

Delhi reports 1,011 new COVID cases in last 24 hours, active cases breach 4,000 mark

The national capital reported over 1,000 cases for the fourth continuous day in a row with 1,011 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 22:30 IST
Delhi reports 1,011 new COVID cases in last 24 hours, active cases breach 4,000 mark
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital reported over 1,000 cases for the fourth continuous day in a row with 1,011 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government on Monday. With this, the active cases in the city went past the 4,000 mark and currently stand at 4,168 which is the highest since February 12. The active cases were 4,331 on the said date.

However, the city witnessed a slight dip in the new cases as it reported 72 lesser cases than yesterday. The national capital witnessed a surge in the daily case positivity rate which was 4.48 per cent on Sunday and now rose to 6.42 per cent.

As many as 817 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,45,551. One patient succumbed to the virus during this period. The death toll in the national capital rose to 26,168.

A total of 15,742 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Under the vaccination drive in the city, 8,979 new beneficiaries were jabbed with the COVID shots taking the cumulative vaccine doses jabbed so far to Cumulative doses provided so far 3,31,83,143.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count witnessed a slight dip as the country reported 2,541 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022