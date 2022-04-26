Left Menu

Medical services will be closer to poor people in Telangana, says CM KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday said that medical services will be closer to the poor people in Telangana.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday said that medical services will be closer to the poor people in Telangana. On Tuesday, CM KCR paid a visit to the multi-super speciality hospitals at Kothapet (LB Nagar), Erragadda Chest Hospital (Sainath Nagar), and Alwal in Hyderabad city. He addressed the gathering after laying the foundation stone for super speciality hospitals in Alwal.

"We will further strengthen the medical system in the state and provide medical services to Hyderabad from all directions," he said. He said that the number of beds and facilities in rural hospitals has increased. He said that 6,000 beds are going to be increased in the hospitals in Hyderabad, Not only that, KCR assured that special ambulances would be set up.

It is worth mentioning that the Telangana Chief Minister will release the vision and introduce 11 resolutions tomorrow at the TRS formation day. (ANI)

