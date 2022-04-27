Left Menu

Nashik district records 6 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 27-04-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 20:19 IST
Nashik district records 6 new COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 count in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,76,049 with an addition of six new cases on Wednesday, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported, health department officials said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 8,899, they said.

So far, 4,67,135 coronavirus patients have been discharged following recovery, four of them in the last 24 hours, the officials said.

Nashik district currently has 15 active cases, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022