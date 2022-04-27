Nashik district records 6 new COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 count in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,76,049 with an addition of six new cases on Wednesday, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported, health department officials said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 8,899, they said.

So far, 4,67,135 coronavirus patients have been discharged following recovery, four of them in the last 24 hours, the officials said.

Nashik district currently has 15 active cases, they added.

