US hands over oxygen production plant at Monapo Hospital in Nampula

Today, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Mission Director, Martin McLaughlin and Permanent Secretary of Health, Grilo Lubino handed over a U.S.-manufactured oxygen production plant (technically called a Pressure Swing Adsorption – PSA – plant), at Monapo District Hospital, in Nampula Province. The United States has been a leading partner for Mozambique throughout the COVID-19 pandemic response. In addition to early and ongoing assistance and a donation of more than 4.5 million single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, this oxygen plant is yet one more resource for Mozambique's healthcare system to help treat and prevent COVID-19 infections.

"This new oxygen plant is a physical symbol of what the U.S. and Mozambican partnership can build together," said Mr. McLaughlin during the handover ceremony. "We have invested more than $94 million in COVID assistance nationwide, including here in Nampula, to build the capacity of health workers and strengthen the health system. We will continue to work together because a healthy, resilient Mozambique leads to a healthy, resilient world."

The PSA oxygen plant in the Monapo Hospital has the capacity to simultaneously treat 25 severe COVID-19 patients and up to 150 patients with mild to moderate oxygen needs.

This $1 million investment included the PSA plant, the needed materials, and the construction to ensure the facility was ready to receive the plant. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) also provided technical assistance on the operations of the facility. The PSA plant produces medical grade oxygen from atmospheric air and can fill oxygen cylinders to be distributed to other facilities within the district. This increased oxygen supply enables Mozambique to provide life-saving care for COVID-19 patients, as well as build capacity for other medical needs such as treating childhood pneumonia, safe births, and beyond. The inauguration of this plant was made possible through a collaborative effort among the Ministry of Health, USAID, and implementing partners such as JHPIEGO and Chemonics.

(With Inputs from APO)