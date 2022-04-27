Left Menu

Mizoram reports 164 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Mizoram on Wednesday reported 164 fresh COVID-19 cases, 62 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 2,27,152, a health official said. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.41 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent, the health official said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 27-04-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 20:59 IST
Mizoram reports 164 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram on Wednesday reported 164 fresh COVID-19 cases, 62 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 2,27,152, a health official said. The coronavirus death toll rose to 696 as a 36-year-old man from Aizawl succumbed to the infection. The single-day positivity increased to 18 per cent from 13.72 per cent on the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from the clinical examination of 907 samples. Mizoram now has 645 active cases, while 2,25,811 people have recovered from the infection thus far. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.41 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent, the health official said. The northeastern state has so far tested more than 19.17 samples for COVID-19. According to state immunisation officer, Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.45 lakh people have been inoculated till Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022