One active COVID-19 case in Andamans

One COVID-19 patient is currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

The coronavirus tally of the Union Territory remained unchanged at 10,035 as no fresh infection was registered in the last 24 hours, it said.

Altogether, 9,905 people have recovered from the disease, while 129 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.23 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.34 lakh people.

