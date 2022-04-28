Left Menu

COVID-19: Six new cases in Chhattisgarh, no death; active tally at 30

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported six new coronavirus positive cases, taking the states overall tally to 11,52,259, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.The states COVID-19 positivity rate currently stands at 0.12 per cent, he said.The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,38,195 after four persons completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 30 active cases.Raipur recorded three cases, followed by two in Durg, among other districts.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 28-04-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 22:44 IST
COVID-19: Six new cases in Chhattisgarh, no death; active tally at 30
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported six new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's overall tally to 11,52,259, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate currently stands at 0.12 per cent, he said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,38,195 after four persons completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 30 active cases.

''Raipur recorded three cases, followed by two in Durg, among other districts. No new coronavirus case was reported in 25 districts. There are no active cases in 14 districts of the state,'' the official said.

As 4,977 samples were examined during the day, the cumulative test count of the state went up to 1,76,34,185, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,259, new cases six, death toll 14,034, recoveries 11,38,195, active cases 30, total tests 1,76,34,185.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
4
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022