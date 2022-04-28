COVID-19: Six new cases in Chhattisgarh, no death; active tally at 30

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported six new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's overall tally to 11,52,259, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate currently stands at 0.12 per cent, he said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,38,195 after four persons completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 30 active cases.

''Raipur recorded three cases, followed by two in Durg, among other districts. No new coronavirus case was reported in 25 districts. There are no active cases in 14 districts of the state,'' the official said.

As 4,977 samples were examined during the day, the cumulative test count of the state went up to 1,76,34,185, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,259, new cases six, death toll 14,034, recoveries 11,38,195, active cases 30, total tests 1,76,34,185.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)