Mizoram logs 99 fresh COVID-19 cases

Mizoram on Friday reported 99 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more than the previous day, taking the state's tally to 2,27,336, a health official said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 696 as no new fatality was reported since Thursday, the official said. Mizoram currently has 744 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,25,896 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 85 people on Thursday, he said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 29-04-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 11:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram on Friday reported 99 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more than the previous day, taking the state's tally to 2,27,336, a health official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 696 as no new fatality was reported since Thursday, the official said. The single-day positivity rate increased to 10 percent from 7.49 percent the previous day, as the fresh cases were detected from 990 samples tested, he said. Mizoram currently has 744 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,25,896 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 85 people on Thursday, he said. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.36 percent and the death rate is 0.30 percent.

According to state Immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.47 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

