South Africa may be entering fifth COVID wave - health minister

South Africa may be entering a fifth COVID-19 infection wave after a sustained rise in infections over the past 14 days, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday.

Phaahla told a news conference that the provinces of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Western Cape were driving the uptick in cases. He said at this stage health authorities had not been alerted to any new variant, other than changes to Omicron.

