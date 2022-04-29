South Africa may be entering fifth COVID wave - health minister
South Africa may be entering a fifth COVID-19 infection wave after a sustained rise in infections over the past 14 days, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday.
Phaahla told a news conference that the provinces of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Western Cape were driving the uptick in cases. He said at this stage health authorities had not been alerted to any new variant, other than changes to Omicron.
