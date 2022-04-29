Left Menu

S.African expert: no sign new Omicron COVID sub-variants much more severe

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 29-04-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 12:31 IST
S.African expert: no sign new Omicron COVID sub-variants much more severe
Representative image
  • South Africa

A senior scientist at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday there was no sign so far that new sub-lineages of the Omicron coronavirus variant were causing significantly more severe disease.

The NICD's Waasila Jassat said there was no pressure on hospital beds or oxygen in South Africa currently after the health minister said the country could be entering a fifth COVID-19 infection wave.

