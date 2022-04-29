S.African expert: no sign new Omicron COVID sub-variants much more severe
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 29-04-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 12:31 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
A senior scientist at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday there was no sign so far that new sub-lineages of the Omicron coronavirus variant were causing significantly more severe disease.
The NICD's Waasila Jassat said there was no pressure on hospital beds or oxygen in South Africa currently after the health minister said the country could be entering a fifth COVID-19 infection wave.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Institute for Communicable
- Omicron
- South Africa's
- South Africa
- NICD
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World News Roundup: Britain reaches deal to resettle asylum seekers in Rwanda; Worldwide COVID cases surpass 500 million as Omicron variant BA.2 surges and more
Health News Roundup: Data shows India's Ahmedabad may have massively undercounted COVID deaths; Pfizer/BioNTech say booster dose increases protection against Omicron in kids aged 5-11 and more
Worldwide COVID cases surpass 500 mln as Omicron variant BA.2 surges
S.Korea to lift most COVID curbs from next week as Omicron wanes
Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech say booster dose increases protection vs Omicron in kids aged 5-11; Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How states are taking sides on abortion and more