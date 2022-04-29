Nashik sees one COVID-19 case, no death; active tally now 10

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik increased by one to touch 4,76,052 on Friday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

So far, 4,67,143 persons have been discharged post recovery, including four during the day, leaving the district with 10 active cases, he added.

