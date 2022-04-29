People should be vigilant in preventing spread of COVID-19: Puducherry L-G

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday called upon people in the Union Territory not to be lax in observing safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Inaugurating a three-day 'Health Festival' organised jointly by the Union Health Ministry and the UT's health department here, the Lt Governor said people should follow safety norms particularly during the post-COVID days.

She said the three-day programme would offer counselling to people turning up at the event on various health issues. She said health authorities in the UT left no stone unturned to protect people during the onslaught of COVID-19.

She claimed 40 per cent of patients who were treated for the viral infection were from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The Ayushman Bharat Abhiyan was implemented on an impressive scale in Puducherry, the L-G added.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who presided over the event, said health authorities in Puducherry had taken care of the people and protected them against multiple waves of COVID-19 without sparing any efforts.

Director of Health G Sriramulu highlighted the distinctive features of the health festival which would be held every day between 12 pm to 8 pm from April 29 to May 1.

