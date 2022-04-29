Left Menu

Pandemic not over, U.S. unlikely to eliminate COVID-19 -Fauci

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 21:05 IST
Pandemic not over, U.S. unlikely to eliminate COVID-19 -Fauci
  • Country:
  • United States

The coronavirus pandemic is not over and it is unlikely that the United States will ever eliminate COVID-19 but should strive to control the virus, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Friday.

Health officials are instead hoping to get out of what he called the "acute pandemic phase" and reach a point where the virus can be controlled, Fauci said at a virtual event hosted by the National Press Club in Washington.

"When I said we are no longer in that fulminant acute phase, that does not mean that the pandemic is over. By no means is it over. We still are experiencing a global pandemic," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
3
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022