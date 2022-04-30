Left Menu

Covid: 11 new cases in J&K

There are 67 active cases and the overall recoveries has reached 4,49,225, officials said.The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,751. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis black fungus, they added.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-04-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 20:51 IST
Covid: 11 new cases in J&K
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir reported 11 new Covid cases on Saturday that took the infection tally to 4,54,043, officials said.

Of the new cases, Jammu district reported seven while Srinagar and Baramulla recorded two cases each, they said. There are 67 active cases and the overall recoveries has reached 4,49,225, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,751. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
4
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022