Left Menu

MP sees 46 COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries; toll stays unchanged

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-04-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 21:59 IST
MP sees 46 COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries; toll stays unchanged
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,460 on Saturday after the detection of 46 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,735, an official said.

The positivity rate stood at 0.5 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 14 to touch 10,30,575, leaving the state with 150 active cases, he added.

With 8,061 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,90,83,782, the official said.

A government release said 11,77,70,707 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 98,163 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,460, new cases 46, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,575, active cases 150, number of tests so far 2,90,83,782.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
4
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022