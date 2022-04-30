MP sees 46 COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries; toll stays unchanged

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,460 on Saturday after the detection of 46 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,735, an official said.

The positivity rate stood at 0.5 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 14 to touch 10,30,575, leaving the state with 150 active cases, he added.

With 8,061 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,90,83,782, the official said.

A government release said 11,77,70,707 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 98,163 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,460, new cases 46, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,575, active cases 150, number of tests so far 2,90,83,782.

