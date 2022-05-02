Shanghai reports 32 new COVID-related deaths for May 1 vs 38 a day earlier

China's eastern financial hub Shanghai reported 32 new COVID-19 deaths on May 1, down from 38 a day earlier, the local government said on Monday.

The city recorded 6,606 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 1, versus 7,084 a day earlier, the authority said in a statement.

Confirmed symptomatic cases stood at 727, down from 788 the previous day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)