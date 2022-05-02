Left Menu

Shanghai reports 32 new COVID-related deaths for May 1 vs 38 a day earlier

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-05-2022 06:00 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 06:00 IST
Shanghai reports 32 new COVID-related deaths for May 1 vs 38 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China's eastern financial hub Shanghai reported 32 new COVID-19 deaths on May 1, down from 38 a day earlier, the local government said on Monday.

The city recorded 6,606 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 1, versus 7,084 a day earlier, the authority said in a statement.

Confirmed symptomatic cases stood at 727, down from 788 the previous day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
3
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022