Chhattisgarh sees 9 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally stands at 41

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 03-05-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 23:16 IST
Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported nine COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,288, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.33 per cent, he added.

The recovery count rose to 11,38,213 after eight people completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 41 active cases, he said.

No new coronavirus case was reported from 24 districts, while there are no active case in 17 districts as on Tuesday, the official added.

With 1,501 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,49,573, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,288, new cases 5, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,213, active cases 41, today tests 1,501, total tests 1,76,49,573.

