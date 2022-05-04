Left Menu

Bharat Biotech seeks DCGI nod for phase 2/3 Covaxin booster trial among two to 18-year-old

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 15:40 IST
Bharat Biotech seeks DCGI nod for phase 2/3 Covaxin booster trial among two to 18-year-old
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Biotech has sought permission from India's drug regulator to conduct a phase 2/3 study of its Covid vaccine Covaxin as a booster dose among those aged two to 18 years, sources told PTI.

Presently, precaution dose of Covaxin and Covishield is administered to all those aged above 18 who have completed nine months after the second dose.

''The Hyderabad-based firm had on April 29 submitted an application to DCGI seeking permission to conduct phase 2/3 trial to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of Covaxin as a booster dose in healthy volunteers aged 2 to 18 years,'' a source in the know of the developments told PTI.

The study is likely to be conducted at six sites, including AIIMS Delhi and Patna.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to the healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities on January 10 this year. The comorbidity clause was removed in March making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.

India expanded the ambit of the precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines and on April 10 began administering the jabs to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres.

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022