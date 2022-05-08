Left Menu

Chhattisgarh logs eight fresh COVID-19 cases

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 08-05-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 23:24 IST
Chhattisgarh logs eight fresh COVID-19 cases
Representative Image
Chhattisgarh on Sunday recorded eight new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,52,314, while the overall death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

These fresh infections were reported from three districts while the remaining 25 districts added no fresh case. The case positivity rate in Chhattisgarh now stands at 0.61 per cent, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 11,38,249 after six patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 40 active cases, the official said.

Raipur district recorded six fresh cases while one case reported each in Raigarh and Jashpur districts, he said.

With 1,304 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,67,001, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,314, new cases 8, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,240, active cases 40, today tests 1,304, total tests 1,76,67,001.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

