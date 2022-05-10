China reports 3,475 new COVID cases on May 9 vs 4,333 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 3,475 new coronavirus cases on May 9, of which 357 were symptomatic and 3,118 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuseday. That compares with 4,333 new cases a day earlier, consisting of 415 symptomatic and 3,918 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were six new deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,191. As of May 9, China had confirmed 220,397 coronavirus cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)